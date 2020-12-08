Two Fires Put Out on South Side of Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Tuesday afternoon at 15:47 Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire in the city’s south core.

A fire had started in a garage heated by a wood stove.

The first arriving Pumper reported smoke could be seen coming from the structure. A offensive attack was initiated and the fire was brought under control very quickly.

A total of three pumpers and a aerial ladder responded.

A second fire to a excavator also in the south core at 17:14 was reported.

Large amounts of smoke could be seen in the Westfort area.

Two pumpers responded to this incident.

The fire involved an excavator that had ruptured a diesel fuel tank causing the large amount of smoke in the area.

Fire crews used AFFF foam to extinguish the fire that proved to be stubborn, but was brought under control.

In both incidents there were no injuries to report.