Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District is now in the “Orange – Restrict” level.This requires intermediate measures according the the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
These are the enhanced measures, restrictions and enforcement, while avoiding any closures.
All measures from the previous levels must remain in place.
TBDHU shares, “This is a snapshot of the additional measures when moving into the “Orange – Restrict” level:
- Establishments, such as restaurants, bars and meeting/event spaces, must be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., no more than 4 people can sit together, and the maximum number of patrons indoors is 50.
- Screening of patrons is required in settings such as restaurants, bars, retail, personal care services, meeting/event spaces, sports/fitness/recreation facilities, casinos, bingo halls, cinemas and performing arts facilities.
- Liquor can only be sold/served in establishments between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and is not permitted to be consumed in these locations between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- In sports and recreational facilities, no spectators are permitted (parents/guardians supervising children are exempt), patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes unless engaged in a sport and maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes.
- Personal care services requiring the removal of masks/face coverings are prohibited.