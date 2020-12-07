Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Thunder Bay Ventures (TBV) is disbursing an additional 100 PPE and sanitizer care packages to small businesses in Thunder Bay. The first 100 small business owners to like, share, and message TBV on Facebook (@TBayVentures) will receive a free PPE package.

TBV’s goal is to help small businesses with the increased operating costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment and sanitizers. TBV wants to assist as many small businesses as possible operate safely within public health guidelines.

In July, TBV disbursed 100 PPE and sanitizer care packages with the assistance of Uride and the Baldi Team at IG Wealth Management. They expect to have similar interest in this second round of PPE and sanitizer care packages ahead of the 2020 Christmas season.