Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested Christopher James THOMPSON, a thirty-three year old Thunder Bay man following reports of a male armed with a firearm on the city’s north side on Saturday evening.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of Cumberland Street North just after 5:30 pm on Saturday, December 5 following reports of a male in possession of a handgun.

When police arrived they located a male suspect and confirmed that he was in possession of what appeared to be a black handgun.

Further investigation revealed the presumed firearm was plastic; however, it was painted to resemble a real firearm and was being carried in a manner so it would be assumed by observers to be a real firearm.

Further investigation also found the accused was also in violation of court-ordered conditions. He was arrested without incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Christopher James THOMPSON, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release

• Breach of Probation

He appeared in bail court on Sunday, December 6 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.