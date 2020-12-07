Thunder Bay – HEALTH – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit report that the outbreak of respiratory illness (non-COVID-19) on the Sandpiper Unit of Southbridge Pinewood, located at 2625 Walsh Street East, has been declared over. All restrictions have been lifted.

The Health Unit is urging people to stay at home and refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

• Getting a seasonal flu shot from your local pharmacist, health care provider or the health

unit.

• Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an

alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Covering coughs/sneezes with the upper sleeve if no tissue is available.

• Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away.

• Staying at home if sick to avoid spreading infections to others.