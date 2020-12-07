Northwestern Health Unit Reports Three New Cases of COVID-19

KENORA – COVID-19 – The Northwestern Health Unit has received a report of three new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora region.

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.

We recommend that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face.

Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre

