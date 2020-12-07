Knowing how to talk to your employees is a big driver of satisfaction in your business. If you don’t know to communicate to these people, they are going to get mad, and when they do, they will stop going to work, and when they stop going to work, your business will be dealing with that problem BIGTIME. Some business automation services can help you with that. It’s what many businesses are doing nowadays to keep a high level of employee satisfaction.

Remember these 7 things when you talk to them.

Their Goals

Whether you are hiring a new employee or having a negotiation with a current one, it is recommended that you talk to them about what their goals are. That’s because you have a crucial role in helping them achieve their dreams at work.

“Hey dude, what are your goals for the next three or five years?” Whatever the answer is, you get the idea of what they are hopefully trying to achieve. If you know what a person is trying to achieve, you can align your business’s goals with the personal goals of your employee.

Adjust your own goals accordingly, so everyone can be happy, and your work can get efficiently done, and everybody can get paid handsomely.

Respect

The second thing is respect. You’ve got to show respect to your employees. YOU HAVE TO – regardless of where they are positioned in the organizational chart, right?

You are the tip-top manager above everybody else, and then there’s down below a super lowly laborer. That’s not how it works. You need to talk and view your employees as if they are on the same level with you – like you are talking to your friend.

These people are going through a lot of stuff in running your business, so they deserve respect. Give it to them, treat them with respect. They are going to love you for it.

And since these people are working hard for you, wouldn’t it be nice to make their job a lot easier by automating some of the tasks they are doing every day?

Point of View

If you have respect for your employees, taking into consideration their point of view will just be a piece of cake for you to do. It’s true, you are going through a lot of hard stuff as well, and being the manager, you can say you take on a lot of hard stuff far more than anybody else does. But you can’t use that as an excuse for failing to listen to your employees.

You might also say that the issues confronting them – vendors are crying, customers are shouting, and what not – are not really huge issues. From your point of view, it is something normal or it is just a normal part of business, but you don’t know that it is already big deal to them.

To avoid such a pitfall of misunderstanding, make sure that you give concerns raised by your employees your full focus and attention that your employees think these problems deserve. Fix each issue with all your heart and mind as if it is a matter of life and death. That’s how important the point of view of your employees is.

Compensation

Poor compensation induces low productivity, and underpaid employees have low motivation to strive for excellence, so communicate regularly about MONEY! It should always be an ongoing conversation.

Research shows that employers may be underpaying their full-time staff by up to hundreds of millions of dollars. Thus, monitoring overtime work is necessary and you also have to monitor work-life balance among your employees to see if they are working harder than they should. Then give them the salary that they deserve to receive.

There are monitoring tools that you can use for this purpose. Automating your workforce system will reduce human error, increase accuracy on identifying when employees need to be paid, and enhances transparency of the length and efficacy of their work.

Humor

No matter how big or small your business is, there is frequently an emotional tension between you and your employees. To help you diffuse that, you can always use humor, a technique that can make you sound approachable.

The best strategy you can use is self-deprecating humor. You can poke fun at yourself to bring laughter in your conversations and make everybody feel light in the workplace.

Open-Ended Questions

When you use this type of questions, you give the person you are talking to the right to use a lot of time to answer or to explain in response. But make sure that you listen, and don’t butt in as much as possible.

With the long response, you can assess that person’s knowledge and passion. So, ask a question that encourages a wide conversation, then hold still and listen.

More Participants

When you call someone to go to your office, that person will feel like “this is going to be an interrogation”. To allay your employee’s fear in such situations, you can bring others into the conversation. That will help even out the experience. Allow others to share their thoughts, too.

You will get to hear more voices and you will put everyone at ease with this strategy.