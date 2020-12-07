SACHIGO LAKE – Upside down weather? Environment Canada has issued Freezing Rain warnings for parts of far north Ontario.

The weather service says there is a30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. There will be freezing rain at times mixed with ice pellets beginning after midnight. Fog patches developing early this evening and dissipating overnight.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn – Washaho Cree Nation

Freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and then change to snow Tuesday morning.