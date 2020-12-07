Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are fog alerts and reports of freezing drizzle in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Red Lake regions of the province. The cold spot in Northern Ontario this morning is Attawapiskat at -15.2°C or 4.6 °F for our American readers.

Thunder Bay

It is -2°C this morning in Thunder Bay, which will also be the high for the day. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Fog patches in the city will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 4°C this morning and minus 9°C this afternoon.

Tonight skies will remain mainly cloudy. There is a 60 percent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. The overnight low will be minus 9°C. Wind chill minus 8°C this evening and minus 14°C overnight.

For weather historians, 3.9°C is the warmest temperature recorded in the city back in 1963. The lowest temperature was a chilling -29.0°C in 1978.

Attawapiskat

Our cold spot this morning is under mainly cloudy. The weather service says that fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9°C. Wind chill near minus 18°C. Tonight, Attawapiskat can expect mainly cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10°C. Wind chill near minus 17°C.

Today’s weather in Attawapiskat is quite different from the extemes recorded on this day. In 2016 the highest temperature recorded was -1.9°C. The lowest temperature recorded by Environment Canada was -29.8°C in 2018.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

A Fog Advisory remains in effect for the Kenora region. For Monday expect cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle. Environment Canada says those fog patches will be dissipating near noon. Winds up to 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 1°C. Wind chill minus 9°C this morning and minus 3°C this afternoon.

Tonight mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6°C. Wind chill minus 4°C this evening and minus 10°C overnight.