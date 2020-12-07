WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, and Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality and chief nursing officer, Shared Health, will brief media and the public on the latest COVID-19 updates.

Public health officials advise 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a female in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit GA3;

• a female in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home;

• a female in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge;

• a female in her 80s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at Acute Care Inpatient Unit of The Pas Health Complex, St. Anthony’s General Hospital;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home; and

• a male in his 90s from the Northern health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.7 per cent provincially and 14.6 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 325 new cases of the virus have been identified. The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 19,131.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 38 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 37 cases in the Northern health region;

• 20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 39 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 191 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 5,462 active cases and 13,262 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 310 people in hospital with 39 people in intensive care due to COVID-19; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 407.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,736 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 373,260. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials advise COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Swan Valley Health Centre in Swan River and Action Marguerite – St. Joseph’s Residence, Kildonan Personal Care Centre and Convalescent Home all in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

In addition, public health officials advise that a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a funeral in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation on Nov. 27 when they were in their infectious period. People who attended the funeral should self-isolate and call the local health centre for further instructions.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

The chief provincial public health officer urges Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. When leaving the house to obtain essentials, be sure to physically distance, wear a mask in indoor public places and avoid crowded spaces. Do not leave the home if you are sick, or when any member of your family is sick. Further, do not socialize with anyone from outside your household.