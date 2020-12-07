OTTAWA – Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde will not seek a third term.

Last night, I wrote to the Chiefs of Canada – saying I will not be seeking re-election in next July's AFN National Chief's election.

Being National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, has been the greatest job I could have imagined. My thoughts on the past 6 years: /1

