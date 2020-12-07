AFN National Chief Bellegarde will Not Seek Third Term

By
NetNewsLedger
-
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde

OTTAWA – Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde will not seek a third term.

Bellegarde made the announcement just ahead of the Assembly of First Nations Chiefs Assembly which is being held virtually on December and 9 2020.

