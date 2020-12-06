Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak.

In a statement released on Saturday, the TBRHSC states: “We confirm today that there is currently an outbreak of COVID-19 on our Hospital’s 1A Oncology unit. The health and safety of all staff, professional staff, patients and the community is our utmost priority.

“The decision to declare or end an outbreak is made in collaboration with Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU).

“The Ontario Ministry of Health has defined a COVID-19 outbreak in a public hospital as: Two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (patients and/or staff) within a specified area (unit/floor/service) within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital.

“The low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread.

“In collaboration with TBDHU, a thorough assessment of the situation is underway, including contact tracing, enhanced surveillance and testing activities. Anyone who is considered to be at risk will be notified.

“As a precautionary measure, there will be no admissions to 1A Oncology until further notice. For the safety of all, Essential Care Partners will be limited to patients at end of life only while the investigation is ongoing. Additional measures may be taken as needed to manage this situation.

“Our Hospital remains open. Anyone requiring urgent care should feel safe attending our Hospital or Emergency Department to access that care.”

On Saturday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported there were eight new cases of COVID-19 in the region.