Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 8 (eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

All of the new cases are self-isolating. Five of the new cases of the virus are as a result of close contact. One is pending and two have no known exposure.

The Thunder Bay District has been placed in the Orange – Restrict ranking as cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to grow in the region.

There are now 120 active cases of the virus in the district. Four individuals are hospitalized, and one in in the intensive care unit in hospital.