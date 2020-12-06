The Kenora Thistles U18AAA’s and the Thunder Bay Kings U18AAA’s have accepted an invitation to participate in the SIJHL schedule as a means of providing all operating SIJHL teams with an opponent to play during the active competition periods. At the same time, this allows the region’s elite minor hockey teams the opportunity to see some game action while COVID-19 restrictions prevent them from playing in their home leagues.

The Thistles will play against the western-based SIJHL teams in Dryden, Fort Frances and Red Lake, while the Kings will serve as opponents for the league’s two Thunder Bay-based teams. The league’s two US- based teams – the Thief River Falls Norskies and the Wisconsin Lumberjacks – remain paused on account of the US – Canada border closure.

In turn, the Thunder Bay Kings U16AAA team will provide competition to whichever U18 team is not participating against and SIJHL team.

Commissioner Darrin Nicholas believes the announcement represents a win for all parties involved. “When we began contemplating and building the schedule for our season with the restrictions in place, it became clear that having an odd-number of teams in our schedule was going to be less than ideal.” Nicholas explained.

COVID restrictions currently require a 14-day pause between opponents. As such, the SIJHL schedule is built around a series of competition windows in which games will be played, followed by a 14-day mandated reset period required by health authorities in order to switch opponents.

Under this scenario,” Nicholas continued, “with a 5- or 7-team league, we would always be faced with one team out of the rotation in our schedule. For the team with the bye, it would mean a 14-day reset, followed by a bye in which the other teams played, followed by another 14-day reset. In essence, each team would have one stretch in the season going 30+ days in between games.”

A solution in these unprecedented times required some unprecedented thinking.

“I know there was talk about incorporating U18 teams in the Quebec Tier II junior hockey league, but as far as I am aware ours might be the only league acting upon it.” Nicholas continued. “As we were searching for a solution, we wanted to see if it could be as inclusive as possible. We really view our league as stewards of elite hockey in Northwestern Ontario. Both the Thistles and Kings programs are crucial programs to our league, and to allow them each an opportunity to participate and develop is frankly in our own best interests as well. It would have been an unenviable position to have to choose one over the other.”