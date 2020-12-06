WASHINGTON – POLITICS – United States President Donald Trump’s biggest trouble-fixer, and Council, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

That news was tweeted by President Trump who has also had COVID-19 and recovered.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020