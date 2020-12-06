President Donald Trump Tweets that Rudy Giuliani has Tested Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – POLITICS – United States President Donald Trump’s biggest trouble-fixer, and Council, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

That news was tweeted by President Trump who has also had COVID-19 and recovered.

Developing…

