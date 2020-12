The NWHU states, “We recommend that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website http://ow.ly/gyWg50B4SLn for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre”.