KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit reports one new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden/Red Lake region.
The Health Unit says that “Follow up with the person involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for this case will be contacted directly.”
For reasons of privacy, NWHU does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website http://ow.ly/qs2650B4SLr when it is available.
The NWHU states, “We recommend that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website http://ow.ly/gyWg50B4SLn for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre”.