KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit reports one new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden/Red Lake region.

The Health Unit says that “Follow up with the person involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for this case will be contacted directly.”

For reasons of privacy, NWHU does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website http://ow.ly/qs2650B4SLr when it is available.