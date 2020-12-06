Fort Frances – NEWS – Officers from the Rainy River District Detachment received a complaint of fraud involving the Fort Frances Youth Soccer Club dating back to 2017.

Members of the Rainy River District Detachment Crime Unit and the Atikokan detachment conducted an investigation into the allegations.

As a result of the investigation, Jennifer ANDERSON (46) of Fort Frances has been charged criminally with:

1 Count of Criminal Breach of Trust;

1 Count of Fraud over $5000.00;

1 Count of Theft over $5000.00;

1 Count of Possession of property obtained by crime;

2 Counts of Forgery;

2 Counts of use, deals or acts on forged document.

ANDERSON is scheduled to attend Fort Frances Provincial Court December 29, 2020 to answer to these charges. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.