KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Fog Advisories for parts of Western Ontario.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

The weather service says that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Fog patches are expected to become dense tonight and continue into overnight before dissipating Sunday morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.