Fort Frances – NEWS – Treaty Three Police and the Ontario Provincial Police got more than they likely expected when they responded to a motor vehicle collision on November 29, 2020.

OPP members of the Rainy River District Detachment received a complaint of a motor vehicle collision on Mill Road in Fort Frances.

Members of Treaty Three Police Service and the Rainy River District Crime unit were engaged to conduct an investigation based on the observations made at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas LABELLE (39) of Fort Frances has been charged criminally with: