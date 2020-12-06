Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a Fog Advisory in effect for Kenora, Fort Frances, Rainy River, Red Lake.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -4°C in Thunder Bay this morning. Skies are cloudy and there is a 30 percent chance of flurries. With the temperature near the freezing mark there is also, Environment Canada says a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Sunday’s high minus 1°C. Wind chill near minus 8°C.

Tonight, those cloudy skies and the 30 percent chance of flurries this evening will continue. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10°C. Wind chill minus 6°C this evening and minus 13°C overnight.

The city is not near the highest temperature of 5.0°C recorded in 1963. Fortunately we are also not close to the lowest temperature of -28.9°C recorded in 1972.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib / Big Trout Lake

It is -8°C in Kitchenuhmaykoosib with periods of light snow ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds are up to 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 7°C. The wind chill near minus 13°C.

Tonight, skies will remain cloudy, with winds of up to 15 km/h. The low minus 13°C. Wind chill minus 11°C this evening and minus 19°C overnight.

The highest temperature recorded in Kitchenuhmaykoosib on this date was 1.6°C in 2015. The coldest recorded temperature was -31.3°C in 2018.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

In Kenora, the Fog Advisory continues. It is -2°C at 05:30 am CST in Kenora, with light snow falling.

Skies are cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Those fog patches will dissipate this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2°C. Wind chill near minus 6°C.

Tonight cloudy conditions will continue. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7°C. Wind chill minus 5°C this evening and minus 10°C overnight.

For weather buffs, the highest temperature on record for Kenora for December 6 was 5.6°C recorded in 1939. The lowest temperature was -32.8°C marked back in 1972.