Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board has issued an update following a notification that an individual at St. Martin School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, issued on Sunday, December 6, 2020, the Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board says, “Late last evening we were notified by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit that an individual at St. Martin School tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, there is no evidence of school related spread of the virus.

The statement continues, “At this time an investigation is underway by Public Health and our Board is working very closely with their team. We will continue to follow the directives of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

“The cohort will remain home under the direction of Public Health. A thorough cleaning and disinfection process will be taking place. This deep clean will be performed by a third party, which entails disinfectant fogging.

“We are all feeling the effects of this pandemic and we want you to know that we are doing everything we can to ensure our health, safety and well-being. We will continue to be transparent in what is happening within our schools and sites and we will continue to work alongside Public Health.”