Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public help in locating a missing person, Laura Rakowski, a 50-year-old woman.

Laura Rakowski was last seen in the area of the one hundred block of Cox Crescent on December 5, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm.

Laura is a Caucasian female. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 90 lbs. Police state she has a a slim build, fair complexion, brown eyes and brown/grey medium length curly hair.

Laura Rakowski was wearing a white knit sweater, grey “Roots” sweatpants and running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laura Rakowski is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Please be advised there is no photograph available at this time.