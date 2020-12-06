Staff cases are down, One New Case in a Resident

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The number of staff at a Thunder Bay Long-Term Care facility who have active COVID-19 cases has dropped from 25 down to 11 cases of the virus.

There is one added case reported by Southbridge Rosevidw of a resident.

On their website today, Southbridge Roseview reports, in a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with 46 active resident cases and 11 active staff cases. These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that there are at latest update, December 5, 2020, three persons in hospital with the virus, one in intensive care, and 117 active cases in the district.