Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – There is an additional new case of COVID-19 associated with an outbreak at the Barrick Hemlo Gold mine.

The company reports, “The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is asking anyone who worked as part of the underground shift (employees and contractors) during any of the following dates and shifts noted below to immediately go into self-isolation at home.

November 21 – Day Shift November 22 – Day Shift November 23 – Day Shift November 24 – Day Shift November 25 – Day Shift November 26 – Night Shift November 27 – Night Shift November 28 – Night Shift November 29 – Night Shift In a statement, Barrick Hemlo says, “At this time, we would consider anyone who worked an underground shift during any of the dates and shifts listed as a High Risk Contact (close contact) for COVID-19 and need to self-isolate. Those that are identified as high risk contacts should self isolate for 14 days from their last exposure. So this could be their last shift worked with the positive case”.

“If you worked on any of these shifts and you have symptoms, or you develop symptoms, or you have had any symptoms at some point since November 21, 2020, please call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630, and all other people living in the same household must also self-isolate”.

(For individuals outside of the Thunder Bay District, you can call your local public health authority or assessment centre for testing.)