Thunder Bay – NEWS = At approximately 22:10 on Friday night, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) answered the call for a reported structure fire on Vera Avenue. While on route crews reported a large plume of dark smoke in the area and the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

Platoon Chief Darren Smallwood reports, “Fire crews arrived on the scene to find significant smoke and flame coming from the rear of a garage behind the residence. Neighbors reported flames that could be seen ten feet over the roof top of the involved structure.”

TBFR Incident Command ordered an offensive attack to begin on the exterior of the structure to battle the fire and contain it. A second attack line was deployed by the next arriving unit, thus preventing the fire from extending to any adjoining structures.

The fire was quickly brought under control limiting damage to the originally involved structure.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire. Fire damage to the structure was heavily concentrated to the exterior wall and roof area of the building. The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 1 aerial ladder and a Command unit responded to the scene.