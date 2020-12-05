LONGLAC – NEWS – On November 30, 2020, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a residence in Longlac, Ontario for a report of an unresponsive subject. Police located a 20-year-old victim at the scene and transported them to the Geraldton District Hospital by EMS where they were pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounded the death has been initiated by the Greenstone OPP in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Services, North West Region Crime Unit, Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP North West Regional Support Team (RST), North West Region Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted this week to help identify the cause of death.

OPP are asking that any person or persons with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.