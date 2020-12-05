Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – As the COVID-19 virus continues to surge in Thunder Bay and across parts of Western and Northern Ontario, one of the keys is recognizing the symptoms of the virus.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit offers this information on what the symptoms are, and what to do if you have them.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19.

The following is a list of the most common symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever (temperature of 37.8°C/100°F or higher)

(temperature of 37.8°C/100°F or higher) Chills

Cough that’s new or worsening (continuous, more than usual, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. COPD)

that’s new or worsening (continuous, more than usual, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. COPD) Barking cough , making a whistling noise when breathing (croup, not related to other known causes or conditions)

, making a whistling noise when breathing (croup, not related to other known causes or conditions) Shortness of breath (out of breath, unable to breathe deeply, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. asthma)

(out of breath, unable to breathe deeply, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. asthma) Sore throat (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. seasonal allergies or acid reflux)

(not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. seasonal allergies or acid reflux) Difficulty swallowing (painful swallowing, not related to other known causes or conditions)

(painful swallowing, not related to other known causes or conditions) Runny nose (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. seasonal allergies or being outside in cold weather)

(not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. seasonal allergies or being outside in cold weather) Stuffy or congested nose (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. seasonal allergies)

(not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. seasonal allergies) Decrease or loss of taste or smell (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. allergies or neurological disorders)

(not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. allergies or neurological disorders) Pink eye (conjunctivitis, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. reoccurring styes)

(conjunctivitis, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. reoccurring styes) Headache that’s unusual or long lasting (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. tension-type headaches or chronic migraines)

that’s unusual or long lasting (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. tension-type headaches or chronic migraines) Digestive issues like nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety in children or menstrual cramps)

like nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety in children or menstrual cramps) Muscle aches that are unusual or long lasting (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. a sudden injury, fibromyalgia)

that are unusual or long lasting (not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. a sudden injury, fibromyalgia) Extreme tiredness that is unusual (fatigue, lack of energy, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. depression, insomnia or thyroid dysfunction)

that is unusual (fatigue, lack of energy, not related to other known causes or conditions e.g. depression, insomnia or thyroid dysfunction) Falling down often (for older people)

often (for older people) Sluggishness or lack of appetite (for young children and infants)

If you have any of these symptoms, even if mild, self-isolate and call the Assessment Centre nearest you or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

If you have questions specific to COVID-19, call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free 1-888-294-6630. You can also send us a message using the Contact Usform.