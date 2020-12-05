Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Saturday, December 5, 2020, the weather map is clear of alerts and warnings for the region. The Coldest place in Ontario this morning is -22.5 °C or for our American friends, -8.5 °F in Armstrong.

Thunder Bay

It is a cool -16°C in Thunder Bay with a forecasted daytime high of -2°C. Today will see a mix of sun and cloud in the city. The Wind chill minus 20°C this morning and minus 6°C this afternoon.

Tonight skies will shift to mainly cloudy conditions. There will be a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11°C. Wind chill minus 8°C this evening and minus 16°C overnight.

Highest temperature recorded on this day was 8.3°C back in 1960. The coldest it has been recorded was in 1991 when it was -28.6°C.

Sioux Lookout

It is -9°C in Sioux Lookout this morning under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind are forecast at up to 15 km/h. Saturdays’ high minus 4°C. Wind chill near minus 12°C.

For tonight skies will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches are likely to develop overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8°C. Wind chill near minus 12°C.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora is at -2°C under mainly cloudy skies this morning. There is a forecasted 40 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2°C. The wind chill is minus 12°C this morning and will be minus 6°C this afternoon.

Tonight this mainly cloudy conditions will continue with again with a 40 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will likely develop late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6°C. Wind chill near minus 10°C.

It won’t be super hot in the Lake of the Woods region today, and you have to go all the way back to 1939 when it was 5.0°C, as the highest temperature ever recorded. However in 1991, it was a far colder -28.8°C which set the record.