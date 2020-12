Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update: The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 8 (eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Six of the new cases of the coronavirus are from close contact and the other two are still pending.

There are now 117 active cases in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reporting area.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports there have been five deaths from the virus, there are currently three people in hospital and one in Intensive Care.