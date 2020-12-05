Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate a missing male, Alan DORAN, a 38-year-old man.

Alan DORAN last communicated with family in November 2020 via social media and was reported to Thunder Bay Police on December 4, 2020.

Alan DORAN is a Caucasian male, 5’11”, 210 lbs, medium build and light complexion. He has dark blonde, short straight hair and blue eyes.

Alan DORAN was last wearing black jogging pants and a black sweater.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.