Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested a Thunder Bay man on Thursday evening in connection to an investigation involving alleged voyeurism and making child pornography.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Brent MEHAGAN, 42, of Thunder Bay in the afternoon of Thursday, December 3, 2020. He faces 43 charges relating to Voyeurism, Making Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Police say the incidents which resulted in the charges involved more than 300 victims and occurred at various public locations in the City of Thunder Bay.

Investigators are continuing to work to identify and notify victims. The arrest took place prior to the completion of these notifications in an effort to prevent further victimization.

Police say that the charges are not related to incidents involving physical touching.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is not identifying specific incident locations at this time. This is in an effort to protect the ongoing investigation and to allow investigators to better assess the quality of tips they receive from the public.

MEHAGAN is scheduled to appear for bail on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.