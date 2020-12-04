GERALDTON – COVID-19 Update: The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Geraldton District Hospital confirm that an outbreak has been declared at John Owen Evans Residence long-term care home, in Geraldton.

One staff member was recently confirmed to have COVID-19. Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a long-term care home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread. At this time, there is no evidence that any spread of the virus has occurred at the facility.

In collaboration with the Geraldton District Hospital and the John Owen Evans Residence, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities and on-site inspection. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.