OTTAWA – Unifor applauds steps taken in today’s fiscal update that seek to start the COVID-19 economic recovery, and build back better.

“This government is starting the long but critical work of economic recovery today, with support for Canada’s public services and the private sector,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “This fiscal update shows that Canada’s workers are being heard, and must continue to advocate for the lasting changes required to secure a fair, resilient and inclusive economic recovery.”

The union commends the increase in CEWS coverage, as well as new funding for provinces’ long-term care sectors.

The fiscal update also included a commitment to make international streaming giants register and collect GST/HST, making a longstanding demand of media workers in Canada a reality.

“While this forward-looking funding will help Canada’s workers beat back the coming recession, the fact remains that many are falling through the gaps that remain while the pandemic rages on,” continued Dias.

Unifor advocates for additional, targeted measures to support workers in Canada’s hardest hit sectors including airlines and aviation, hospitality and gaming, and transportation.

These industries face projections of multi-year downturns, and long-term layoffs that are costing workers income and benefits.

Unifor supports the government’s efforts to invest today to prevent further hardship tomorrow. Federal spending in times of economic downturn helps ensure a faster, stronger recovery.

