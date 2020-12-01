Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now 100 active cases in the district.

Of the new confirmed cases, one person is reported in hospital. The other eleven are self-isolating.

Eight of the cases come from close contact. On case is pending, and the other is unknown.

Overall there are now four deaths from the virus.

Currently one patient is in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital, and there are three other patients in hospital.