Thunder Bay – SPORTS – A look forward to what we all hope will be a more normal summer. The “boys of summer, the Thunder Bay Border Cats continue to prepare for the 2021 Northwoods League season and the club announced today their season opener will be played at home on Monday, May 31, when they welcome the St. Cloud Rox to Port Arthur Stadium.

The home opener will kick off a two-game series between the Border Cats and Rox to begin the 72-game regular season schedule. The Border Cats will play the other nine teams in the Great Plains Division a total of eight times each.

Other highlights of the 2021 home season include a scheduled “School Day” game starting at 11:05 am on June 1against St. Cloud. The first home game against the Duluth Huskies in the annual battle for the Superior Cup will take place on June 28. To conclude the month, the Border Cats will host their traditional fireworks night on June 30 versus Eau Claire and play the following afternoon on Canada Day also against the Express.

In addition, Thunder Bay will host a split day/night doubleheader on July 14 against the Bismarck Larks. The Cats final home game of the regular season is scheduled for August 12 versus the Willmar Stingers with a fireworks show to follow on Fan Appreciation Night. The complete 2021 Northwoods League schedule will officially be released on December 8.

Manager Mike Steed continues to assemble the 2021 roster with 32 player commitments to date and 25 players officially under contract. The organization will begin announcing player signings in the coming weeks.

The Border Cats have also introduced a special five-game ticket package for the 2021 season which includes an all-you-can-eat menu, a limited edition team toque and a bobblehead giveaway all for just $99. For more details visit www.bordercatsbaseball.com or call 766-CATS.