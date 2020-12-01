Thunder Bay – LIVING – Tbaytel’s 12 Days of Christmas are here for another year of spreading good cheer throughout the region. From now until December 12th Tbaytel and its regional sales partners will be handing out presents, surprising organizations with festive celebrations and giving back to people and communities throughout northern Ontario all while respecting social distancing and COVID-19 protocols. The Tbaytel elves started their 12 Days of Christmas in a big way Tuesday as they announced the company will match community donations for United Way Thunder Bay’s RECOVER 2020 campaign up to $10,000.

“Tbaytel would like to thank the United Way Thunder Bay for the incredible work they’ve always done for our community but in particular, their continued efforts to make sure some of the most vulnerable members of our community are taken care of in these unprecedented times,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.

“Our 12 Days of Christmas campaign is all about random acts of kindness, giving back and celebrating the season. We look forward to surprising more community members and organizations in the days ahead.”

Started in 2015, Tbaytel’s 12 Days of Christmas is an employee-driven campaign that looks to make the season more merry and bright. Be sure to follow us on social media to see the surprises unfold each day.

For more information about Tbaytel’s 12 Days of Christmas and to see all of the celebrations from years past, visit tbaytel.net/12days.