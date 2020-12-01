Thunder Bay – LIVING – There is going to be a lot of opportunity for “Porch Pirates” this holiday season.

What is a “Porch Pirate”? This is a name given to thieves who steal packages that are left at your doorway when no one is at home to accept the parcel.

Of course the simple solution is to shop locally and support local business, but still there are going to be packages from family and friends being delivered to your door, so one of the keys is to stop these thieves in their tracks.

The Ontario Provincial Police has some helpful tips to curb the theft of deliveries from the front porch of homes as the holiday season approaches.

Keep delivered packages safe from “porch pirates”:

· Request a signature on delivery

· Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home

· Have the packages delivered to your work – if allowed by the employer

· Track your deliveries on-line so you know when they’re slated to arrive and plan

to be home upon delivery

· Opt for in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible

· Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect

· Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door

Making sure these Christmas “Grinches” don’t get a chance to run ruin over your holidays is a good way to ensure a happier holiday season.