Thunder Bay – There are added costs for parents who are seeing their children attending or virtually attending classes.

The new Support for Learners program will provide direct one-time payments to help offset additional learning costs, whether their children attend school in person, online or a mix of both. Funds can assist with additional education expenses during COVID-19, such as workbooks, school supplies, technology and developmental resources. The funding also assists with additional childcare costs, whether the child is in child care or at home. This initiative is part of the 2020 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover.

The program was launched on Monday, November 30, 2929 by Premier Doug Ford, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, at the Civic Centre Resource Library in Vaughan.

“During this very difficult period, our parents have been the unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19, whether it’s screening their child before school or assisting them with remote learning,” said Premier Ford. “Parents have been there for us, and our government will continue to be there for them. That’s why we’re providing additional payments to help families with some of the costs of learning and childcare as we battle the second wave of COVID-19.”

“COVID-19 has imposed many costs on families in this province, which is why we are again providing financial support directly in the pockets of working parents,” said Minister Lecce. “Our priority remains keeping schools safe and open, and supporting families every step of the way through this incredible challenge.”