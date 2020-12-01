Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to December! It is very seasonable temperature wise in the region. Ontario’s cold spot this morning is Geraldton where it is -21.2 °C. There are no weather alerts or warnings for our parts of Ontario. However the snowfall warnings and alerts for Southern parts of the province remain in effect.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is -16°C in Thunder Bay this morning at 06:30 am. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with winds up to 15 km/h. It will warm up to a daytime high of minus 2°C, the wind chill will be minus 19°C this morning and minus 6°C this afternoon.

Tonight, there will be a few clouds. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12°C. The wind chill minus 8°C this evening and minus 15°C overnight.

You have to go back to 1962 when it was 11.1°C for the warmest temperature recorded on December 1st. The lowest temperature on this day was in 1978 when it was

-32.5°C.

Geraldton Outlook

Our provincial cold spot this morning will see clearing skies early this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Tuesday’s high minus 6°C. The wind chill will make it feel slightly colder at minus 23°C this morning and minus 10°C this afternoon.

Tonight, expect a few clouds. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 18°C. Wind chill minus 11°C this evening and minus 25°C overnight.

Temperature records won’t be set in Geraldton today. The warmest it was ever recorded, 4.3°C was in 1982. The lowest recorded temperature was -35.7°C back in 1989.

Sandy Lake First Nation

It is -11°C in Sandy Lake this morning under clear skies. Mainly sunny skies with winds of up to 15 km/h are in the forecast. Today’s high minus 4°C. Wind chill minus 17°C this morning and minus 8°C this afternoon.

Tonight, expect a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12°C. Wind chill minus 11°C this evening and minus 18°C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -9°C in Kenora this morning at 05:30 am under mainly clear skies. Winds are forecast to blow up to 15 km/h. High minus 1°C. Wind chill minus 17°C this morning and minus 5°C this afternoon.

Tonight, the weather service says to expect a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11°C. Wind chill minus 8°C this evening and minus 16°C overnight.