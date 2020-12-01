Thunder Bay – MMIWG – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 41 year old Michelle Cochrane.

Michelle was last seen on Nov 27th, 2020 in Kakebeka. Michelle is an Indigenous female, she is 4’11” tall and weighs about 90 lbs, with a thin build, brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Cochrane is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.