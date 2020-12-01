Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Tabitha Johnson.

Tabitha Johnson was last seen at approximately 10:00 am on November 30th, 2020 in the area of John St and Algoma St.

Johnson is an Indigenous female. She is 5’5″, and weighs 130 lbs, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and long brown hair.

She has a tattoo of a cross on her right forearm and initials on her left arm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tabitha Johnson is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.