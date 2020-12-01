Thunder Bay = MMIWG – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public’s assistance in helping to locate missing 35-year-old Selena Esquega.

Selena was last seen on November 25th, 2020 in the area of Picton Avenue.

Selena is an Indigenous female, 6’3″ with a thin build.

She has a fair complexion, long black hair, numerous tattoos including feathers on the right side of her neck and several facial piercings.

Selena was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Selena Esquega is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.