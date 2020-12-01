WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s Chief Public Officer of Health, Dr. Roussin will be updating on the state of COVID-19 in the province.

Public health officials advise 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

• a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home;

• a male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home;

• a female in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler;

• a male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge;

• a female in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home; and

• a female in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.1 per cent provincially and 13.8 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 283 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, one case was removed due to a data correction making the total 282 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 17,107.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 22 cases in the Northern health region;

• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 54 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 178 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 9,066 active cases and 7,713 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 338 people in hospital with 48 people in intensive care due to COVID-19; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 328.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,253 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 357,707. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials advise COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Grace Hospital 2 South, Seven Oaks General Hospital Family Medical unit 5U4-7 and Concordia Hospital N3 West, all in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

The outbreak declared at Carman Memorial Hospital in Carman has been declared over.