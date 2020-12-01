Thunder Bay – There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at The Walford, a Retirement Home in Thunder Bay located on Pine Street.

One staff member was recently confirmed to have COVID-19. Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a retirement home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread. At this time, there is no evidence that any spread of the virus has occurred at the facility.

In collaboration with the Walford Thunder Bay, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities and onsite inspection. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

The discovery of positive tests was made through routine testing on November 30, 2020.