MONTREAL – Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) and Alstom announced today that all necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom have been received.

Bombardier and Alstom now expect the transaction to close on January 29, 2021.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation