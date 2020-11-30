Thunder Bay – If Thunder Bay were to move from the Yellow-Protect to Orange-Restrict under the COVID-19 safety structure put in place what would that mean?

Here are the guidelines as the Province of Ontario has implemented:

Organized public events, social gatherings and religious services, rites and ceremonies Limits for functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbeques or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, or parks: 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Limits for organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities: 50 people indoors 100 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services (apply regardless of the venue where held): 30% capacity of the room indoors 100 people outdoors



Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors is 50; outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact information for all seated patrons

No buffet style service

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection, required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities Maintain 2 metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport

Maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes

Maximum of 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors in fitness or exercise classes

No spectators permitted (exemption for parent and guardian supervision of children)

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact with an exemption for high performance athletes, including parasport athletes, and professional leagues; maximum 50 people per league

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Meeting and event spaces Maximum of 50 people indoors per facility

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Retail Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music to be no low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Requirement to maintain 2 metres while standing in line and flow management

For malls a safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Personal care services Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments Maximum of 50 people

Table games are prohibited

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas Maximum of 50 people indoors per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)

approved plan) Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request