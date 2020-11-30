What Would Moving to COVID-19 Orange-Restrict Mean?

Thunder Bay – If Thunder Bay were to move from the Yellow-Protect to Orange-Restrict under the COVID-19 safety structure put in place what would that mean?

Here are the guidelines as the Province of Ontario has implemented:

Organized public events, social gatherings and religious services, rites and ceremonies

  • Limits for functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbeques or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, or parks:
    • 10 people indoors
    • 25 people outdoors
  • Limits for organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities:
    • 50 people indoors
    • 100 people outdoors
  • Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services (apply regardless of the venue where held):
    • 30% capacity of the room indoors
    • 100 people outdoors

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

  • Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors is 50; outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted
  • Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables
  • Limit of 4 people may be seated together
  • Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
  • Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)
  • Require patron contact information for all seated patrons
  • No buffet style service
  • Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required
  • Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
  • Personal protective equipment, including eye protection, required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

  • Maintain 2 metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
  • Maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes
  • Maximum of 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors in fitness or exercise classes
  • No spectators permitted (exemption for parent and guardian supervision of children)
  • Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact with an exemption for high performance athletes, including parasport athletes, and professional leagues; maximum 50 people per league
  • Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport
  • Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public
  • Face coverings required except when exercising
  • Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes
  • Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
  • Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

  • Maximum of 50 people indoors per facility
  • Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Require contact information for all seated patrons
  • Limit of 4 people may be seated together
  • Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Retail

  • Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
  • Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required
  • Limit volume of music to be no low enough that a normal conversation is possible
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Requirement to maintain 2 metres while standing in line and flow management
  • For malls a safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Personal care services

  • Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
  • Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
  • Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

  • Maximum of 50 people
  • Table games are prohibited
  • Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas

  • Maximum of 50 people indoors per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)
  • Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities

  • Maximum of 50 spectators indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
  • Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
  • Performers and employees must maintain 2 metre physical distance except for purposes of the performance
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
  • Drive-in performances permitted
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

