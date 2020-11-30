Thunder Bay – There are now 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. This morning, Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Three of the new cases are from close contact, one is unknown, and the other is pending.

All of the individuals are self-isolating.

One of the reported cases is from a surrounding community. The other four are from Thunder Bay and Surrounding communities report the health unit.

There are now four confirmed deaths from the virus, and in the latest update the TBDHU reports there are two individuals in hospital.