It has been 25 glorious years since Éric Favre is managing the business which is running successfully at Monts du Lyonnais close of Lyon (France). It is a full range of green spaces, reliefs and pure air. With an employee strength of around 165, the company is a prominent name in France today. The laboratory’s international development is spread across the world with presence in over 70 countries and Favre’s conviction and courage have seen the business reach new heights. With complete honesty and integrity, the teamwork has helped the company prosper in becoming a known name in the French marke and at International.

The 56-year old entrepreneur says that hard work is the only key to success. “You can’t reach the top without climbing the steps. Stay focused and most importantly stay true to your work”, said Éric. With a very hectic schedule, the 3 CHENES/ERIC FAVRE GROUP company has got an ample number of projects in its kitty. Besides work, Favre spends time training with top athletes as he loves to live a healthy and fit lifestyle. Furthermore, there has been a ritual of his family which is the fact that they value and respect every employee and member who is associated with the company.

He said, “The company is nothing without its employees. What goes in building a successful empire is the hard work of one and all.” The businessman focuses less on profit and more on human and material wealth. All his activities are high of human values where his company gives priority to the deserving candidates seeking for jobs. “When you have deserving employees, the profit will automatically start reflecting and that’s what I have been following all my life”, he added. Starting from scratch, Éric Favre’s journey towards success is not based on reading any inspirational books but working hard day and night behind taking the company forward. Today ‘Les 3 Chênes/Eric Favre group’ is blooming with success and is a perfect place to get great employment opportunities.