Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing 71-Year-Old woman.

Sally Hill was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Empress Avenue South on November 28, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm.

Sally Hill is a Caucasian female, 5’3″, 110 lbs with a thin build, short curly blonde hair and brown eyes. Hill was was wearing a white jacket, tan slacks and white shoes.

Sally Hill was last seen driving a 2008 Dodge Ram truck pewter in colour with a large Ram sticker on the rear window and chrome trim.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sally Hill is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.