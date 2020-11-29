Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update: Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 33 (thirty three) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Twenty-Eight of the new cases are part of the Roseview long-term care home outbreak: Surveillance testing of all residents and staff was done Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Cases #271 to 298

Roseview outbreak: Surveillance testing of all residents and staff was done Thurs, November 26. (28 cases)

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #299 Case #300 Case #301 Case #302 Case #303 have four from close contact, and one from travel. All are self-isolating.

There are now 94 active cases in the reporting district.